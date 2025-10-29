Company Directory
Blink
Blink UX Researcher Salaries

The median UX Researcher compensation in United States package at Blink totals $130K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Blink's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Blink
UX Researcher
San Diego, CA
Total per annum
$130K
Level
L3
Base salary
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Blink in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $189,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blink for the UX Researcher role in United States is $115,000.

