Blink Health Salaries

Blink Health's salary ranges from $35,529 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $504,161 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
IC4 $35.5K
IC5 $77K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $235K
Business Analyst
$189K

Data Science Manager
$504K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Product Designer
Median $165K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $275K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Blink Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blink Health is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $504,161. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blink Health is $177,025.

