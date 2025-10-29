Company Directory
Blend360
Blend360 Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Blend360 totals ₹2.74M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Blend360's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Blend360
Senior Data Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per annum
₹2.74M
Level
L3
Base salary
₹2.74M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Blend360?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Blend360 in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,879,019. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blend360 for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,741,120.

Other Resources