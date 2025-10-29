Company Directory
Blend360
Blend360 Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Blend360 totals ₹1.88M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Blend360's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Blend360
Data Scientist
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per annum
₹1.88M
Level
L2
Base salary
₹1.88M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Blend360?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Blend360 in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,582,862. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blend360 for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹1,876,944.

