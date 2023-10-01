Company Directory
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Salaries

Blankfactor's salary ranges from $23,623 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $180,900 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blankfactor. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Software Engineer
$23.6K

Software Engineering Manager
$112K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blankfactor is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blankfactor is $85,994.

