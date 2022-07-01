Company Directory
BlackSky
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BlackSky that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Speed combined with actionable insights can change everything. BlackSky’s analytics platform, Spectra AI, can give you deep awareness from our satellite constellation, a comprehensive collection of sensors, signals, and other critical data feeds. If situational awareness is essential for you, BlackSky can observe and detect and then help you understand and predict change.Our customers rely on BlackSky because they need to be the first to know. BlackSky’s analytics platform, Spectra AI, combines millions of data elements daily from our earth observation constellation, partner satellites, IoT, hyper-local platforms, and third-party sources. BlackSky can deliver the advantage that others can’t. When you need to make rapid, informed strategic decisions, BlackSky can make it possible.

    http://www.blacksky.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    150
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BlackSky

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Apple
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources