BlackLine
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

BlackLine Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at BlackLine totals $217K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for BlackLine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
BlackLine
Senior Software Engineer
Pleasanton, CA
Total per annum
$217K
Level
L4
Base salary
$182K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
20 Years
What are the career levels at BlackLine?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at BlackLine in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $309,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlackLine for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $210,000.

