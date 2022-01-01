Company Directory
Blackbaud
Blackbaud Salaries

Blackbaud's salary ranges from $41,650 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $223,875 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blackbaud. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $98.1K
Project Manager
Median $106K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Business Analyst
$81.3K
Business Development
$62.3K
Customer Service
$41.7K
Human Resources
$224K
Product Designer
$101K
Sales
$95.7K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Blackbaud, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.40% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blackbaud is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blackbaud is $100,500.

