Black Sesame Technologies
Black Sesame Technologies Salaries

Black Sesame Technologies's salary ranges from $85,224 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $193,800 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Black Sesame Technologies. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $190K
Hardware Engineer
$194K
Human Resources
$85.2K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Black Sesame Technologies is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Black Sesame Technologies is $190,000.

Other Resources