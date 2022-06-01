Company Directory
BJC HealthCare
BJC HealthCare Salaries

BJC HealthCare's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $125,625 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BJC HealthCare. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$97.5K
Data Analyst
$98.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$126K

Solution Architect
$79.6K
FAQs

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BJC HealthCare ialah Penganalisis Keselamatan Siber at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $125,625. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di BJC HealthCare ialah $98,210.

