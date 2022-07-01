Bishop Fox Salaries

Company Directory
Bishop Fox
Bishop Fox's salary ranges from $106,530 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $225,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bishop Fox. Last updated: 10/9/2025

Software Engineer
Median $226K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $205K
Information Technologist (IT)
$107K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bishop Fox is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $225,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bishop Fox is $205,000.

