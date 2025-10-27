Company Directory
Biogen
Biogen Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Biogen totals $205K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Biogen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Median Package
Biogen
Sr. Manager
Raleigh, NC
Total per annum
$205K
Level
M2
Base salary
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Biogen?
+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Biogen in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Biogen for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $200,000.

