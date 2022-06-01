Company Directory
BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Salaries

BigBear.ai's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $173,865 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BigBear.ai. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $118K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Success
$171K
Data Scientist
$109K

Product Designer
$174K
The highest paying role reported at BigBear.ai is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $173,865. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BigBear.ai is $144,363.

