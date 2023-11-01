Company Directory
BIC
BIC Salaries

BIC's salary ranges from $48,878 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $219,708 for a Programme Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BIC. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$75.9K
Programme Manager
$220K
Software Engineer
$48.9K

Software Engineering Manager
$122K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at BIC is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,708. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BIC is $98,734.

Other Resources