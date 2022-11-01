Company Directory
BHP
BHP Salaries

BHP's salary ranges from $58,621 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Chile at the low-end to $194,281 for a Accountant in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BHP. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $103K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$194K
Corporate Development
$121K

Data Scientist
$128K
Geological Engineer
$156K
Hardware Engineer
$78.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$88.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$138K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$142K
Project Manager
$159K
Sales
$58.6K
Solution Architect
$94.2K
Technical Programme Manager
$181K
