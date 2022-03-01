Company Directory
BharatPe
BharatPe Salaries

BharatPe's salary ranges from $27,528 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $136,774 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BharatPe. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $27.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $50K
Product Designer
$85.5K

Project Manager
$46.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$137K
Solution Architect
$94.4K
Other Resources