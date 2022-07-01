Company Directory
Bestow
Bestow Salaries

Bestow's salary ranges from $34,423 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $172,891 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bestow. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
$34.4K
Product Designer
$134K
Product Manager
$173K

Software Engineer
$125K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Bestow is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,891. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bestow is $129,875.

