Berkeley Research Group
Berkeley Research Group Salaries

Berkeley Research Group's salary ranges from $62,310 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $233,825 for a Software Engineer at the high-end.

$160K

Management Consultant
Median $100K
Administrative Assistant
$62.3K
Software Engineer
$234K

Venture Capitalist
$101K

Associate

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Berkeley Research Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkeley Research Group is $100,250.

