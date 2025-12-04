Company Directory
Berkeley Lab
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Postdoc

  • All Postdoc Salaries

Berkeley Lab Postdoc Salaries

The median Postdoc compensation in United States package at Berkeley Lab totals $78K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Berkeley Lab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Berkeley Lab
PostDoc
Berkeley, CA
Total per annum
$78K
Level
L4
Base salary
$78K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
12 Years
What are the career levels at Berkeley Lab?
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Postdoc offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Postdoc at Berkeley Lab in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $99,852. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkeley Lab for the Postdoc role in United States is $78,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Berkeley Lab

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Square
  • Google
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/berkeley-lab/salaries/postdoc.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.