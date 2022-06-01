Company Directory
Berkadia
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Berkadia Salaries

Berkadia's salary ranges from $9,652 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Berkadia. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Financial Analyst
Median $9.7K
Data Scientist
$201K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Product Designer
$117K
Product Manager
$44.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Berkadia is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkadia is $116,580.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Berkadia

Related Companies

  • Princeton Property Management
  • Cadre
  • Vanguard
  • EAB
  • Advantis Global
  • See all companies →

Other Resources