Company Directory
Berkadia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Berkadia that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Berkadia, a joint venture of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group, is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Powered by deep relationships and industry-changing technology, our people sell, finance, and service commercial real estate, providing support for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets. Our unique ownership structure allows us to put our clients’ interests first and create a marketplace that delivers a superior experience.

    http://www.berkadia.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    2,750
    Number of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Berkadia

    Related Companies

    • Princeton Property Management
    • Cadre
    • Vanguard
    • EAB
    • Advantis Global
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources