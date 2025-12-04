Company Directory
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in India at Bentley Systems ranges from ₹669K to ₹931K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bentley Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$8.1K - $9.6K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$7.6K$8.1K$9.6K$10.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Bentley Systems in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹931,299. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bentley Systems for the Technical Writer role in India is ₹668,625.

Other Resources

