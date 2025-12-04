Company Directory
BenQ
BenQ Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Taiwan at BenQ ranges from NT$828K to NT$1.13M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for BenQ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$29.3K - $34.8K
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
$27K$29.3K$34.8K$37K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BenQ?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at BenQ in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,133,752. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BenQ for the Business Analyst role in Taiwan is NT$828,132.

Other Resources

