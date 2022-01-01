Company Directory
Benevity
Benevity Salaries

Benevity's salary ranges from $40,275 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $128,036 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Benevity. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $91.3K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $87.3K
Product Manager
Median $92.3K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $128K
Business Analyst
$72.3K
Customer Service
$40.3K
Programme Manager
$58.9K
Solution Architect
$91.5K
Technical Program Manager
$53.9K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Benevity, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Benevity is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $128,036. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Benevity is $87,266.

Other Resources