Benefitfocus Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in United States at Benefitfocus ranges from $112K to $159K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Benefitfocus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$127K - $144K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$112K$127K$144K$159K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Benefitfocus?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Benefitfocus in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $159,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Benefitfocus for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $112,050.

Other Resources

