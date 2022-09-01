Company Directory
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Salaries

Bending Spoons's salary ranges from $55,272 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Italy at the low-end to $154,372 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bending Spoons. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $83.8K

Back-End Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$71.3K
Data Analyst
$65.6K

Data Scientist
$154K
Marketing
$55.3K
Product Manager
$59.7K
Recruiter
$86K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

