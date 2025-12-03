Company Directory
BenchSci
BenchSci Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in Canada at BenchSci ranges from CA$127K to CA$182K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for BenchSci's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$105K - $123K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$92K$105K$123K$131K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At BenchSci, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at BenchSci in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$181,572. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BenchSci for the Product Design Manager role in Canada is CA$127,256.

