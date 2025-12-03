Company Directory
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Canada package at Bench Accounting totals CA$104K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bench Accounting's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per annum
$75K
Level
L1
Base salary
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Bench Accounting?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Bench Accounting in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$112,023. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bench Accounting for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$103,689.

