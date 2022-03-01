Bench Accounting Salaries

Company Directory
Bench Accounting's salary ranges from $56,060 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $199,826 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bench Accounting. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $102K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $76.5K
Customer Service
$57.3K

Product Manager
Median $75K
Sales
$56.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$200K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Bench Accounting is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,826. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bench Accounting is $75,747.

