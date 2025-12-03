Company Directory
Belvedere Trading
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Belvedere Trading Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Belvedere Trading ranges from $99.1K to $136K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Belvedere Trading's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$107K - $127K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$99.1K$107K$127K$136K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Information Technologist (IT) submissions at Belvedere Trading to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Belvedere Trading?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Belvedere Trading sits at a yearly total compensation of $135,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Belvedere Trading for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $99,120.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Belvedere Trading

Related Companies

  • Vista Equity Partners
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • TD Ameritrade
  • MassMutual
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/belvedere-trading/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.