Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Frontend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Frontend Software Engineer compensation in Russia package at Bell Integrator totals RUB 1.91M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bell Integrator's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bell Integrator
Frontend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per annum
RUB 1.91M
Level
Software Engineer
Base salary
RUB 1.91M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Bell Integrator?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Frontend Software Engineer at Bell Integrator in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 2,637,053. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bell Integrator for the Frontend Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 1,910,332.

