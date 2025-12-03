Company Directory
Belcan
Belcan Aerospace Engineer Salaries

The average Aerospace Engineer total compensation in United States at Belcan ranges from $46.3K to $64.5K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Belcan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$49.6K - $58.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$46.3K$49.6K$58.4K$64.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Belcan?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Aerospace Engineer at Belcan in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $64,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Belcan for the Aerospace Engineer role in United States is $46,301.

