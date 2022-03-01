Company Directory
Belcan
Belcan Salaries

Belcan's salary ranges from $54,018 in total compensation per year for a Aerospace Engineer at the low-end to $120,600 for a Technical Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Belcan. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $105K
Software Engineer
Median $68.9K
Aerospace Engineer
$54K

Human Resources
Median $100K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.4K
Technical Programme Manager
$121K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Belcan is Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Belcan is $90,200.

