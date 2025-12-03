Company Directory
Behavox
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Behavox Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United Kingdom at Behavox ranges from £114K to £156K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Behavox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$166K - $197K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$153K$166K$197K$209K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineering Manager submissions at Behavox to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Behavox?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Behavox in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £155,882. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Behavox for the Software Engineering Manager role in United Kingdom is £113,862.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Behavox

Related Companies

  • BlueDot
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • BlueCat
  • Teradici
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/behavox/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.