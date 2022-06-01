Company Directory
Beekeeper
Beekeeper Salaries

Beekeeper's salary ranges from $121,787 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Switzerland at the low-end to $294,000 for a Product Designer in Mexico at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Beekeeper. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$135K
Product Designer
$294K
Software Engineer
$122K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Beekeeper is 產品設計師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beekeeper is $135,256.

