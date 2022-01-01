Bed Bath & Beyond Salaries

Company Directory
Bed Bath & Beyond's salary ranges from $44,775 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $240,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bed Bath & Beyond. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Administrative Assistant
$56.1K
Data Science Manager
$226K

Data Scientist
$141K
Marketing Operations
$66.3K
Product Designer
$116K
Product Manager
$174K
Sales
$44.8K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $240K
Solution Architect
$199K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bed Bath & Beyond is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bed Bath & Beyond is $157,413.

