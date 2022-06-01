Company Directory
Bechtle
Bechtle Salaries

Bechtle's salary ranges from $45,097 in total compensation per year for a Controls Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $182,910 for a Solution Architect in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bechtle. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $88.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Controls Engineer
$45.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$70.8K

Marketing
$146K
Sales Enablement
$69K
Solution Architect
$183K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Bechtle is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bechtle is $79,681.

