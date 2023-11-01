Company Directory
BearingPoint
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BearingPoint Salaries

BearingPoint's salary ranges from $15,112 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Romania at the low-end to $157,400 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BearingPoint. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Management Consultant
Median $157K
Software Engineer
Median $19.5K
Business Analyst
$53.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Data Science Manager
$56.7K
Product Designer
$15.1K
Product Manager
$46.6K
Project Manager
$52.9K
Solution Architect
$55.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at BearingPoint is Management Consultant with a yearly total compensation of $157,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BearingPoint is $53,361.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BearingPoint

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Facebook
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources