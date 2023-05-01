Company Directory
Beam
Beam Salaries

Beam's salary ranges from $22,509 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Portugal at the low-end to $71,381 for a Human Resources in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Beam. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Human Resources
$71.4K
Product Designer
$65.6K
Software Engineer
$22.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Beam er Human Resources at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $71,381. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Beam er $65,641.

Other Resources