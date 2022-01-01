Company Directory
Beachbody
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Beachbody Salaries

Beachbody's salary ranges from $116,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $208,950 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Beachbody. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $139K
Data Scientist
Median $116K
Product Manager
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
Technical Program Manager
$170K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Beachbody is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beachbody is $148,920.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Beachbody

Related Companies

  • Castlight Health
  • WW International
  • Sharecare
  • Optum
  • Babylon Health
  • See all companies →

Other Resources