BDO USA
BDO USA Salaries

BDO USA's salary ranges from $79,395 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $189,050 for a Partner Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BDO USA. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Accountant
Median $108K

Tax Accountant

Auditor

Software Engineer
Median $85K
Management Consultant
Median $89K

Business Analyst
$79.4K
Partner Manager
$189K
Product Manager
$144K
Project Manager
$152K
Solution Architect
$151K
The highest paying role reported at BDO USA is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BDO USA is $126,138.

