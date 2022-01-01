Company Directory
BD
BD Salaries

BD's salary ranges from $12,361 in total compensation per year for a Founder in India at the low-end to $230,840 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BD. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $125K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $95K

Quality Engineer

Biomedical Engineer
Median $107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
Business Analyst
Median $90K
Data Analyst
Median $97.5K
Data Scientist
Median $145K
Technical Program Manager
Median $205K
Project Manager
Median $110K
Sales
Median $195K
Marketing
Median $212K
Product Manager
Median $126K
Accountant
$121K
Business Operations
$80.6K
Customer Service
$25K
Electrical Engineer
$93.3K
Financial Analyst
$197K
Founder
$12.4K
Geological Engineer
$94.9K
Human Resources
$186K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $200K
Product Designer
$122K
Program Manager
$124K
Recruiter
$68.3K
Regulatory Affairs
$90.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$231K
Solution Architect
$128K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BD is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BD is $122,400.

