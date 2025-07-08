BCP Salaries

BCP's salary ranges from $13,186 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $75,745 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BCP. Last updated: 9/4/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.