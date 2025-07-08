Company Directory
BCP
BCP Salaries

BCP's salary ranges from $13,186 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $75,745 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BCP. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $36K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $43K
Business Analyst
$17.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Information Technologist (IT)
$13.2K
Product Manager
$75.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BCP is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $75,745. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCP is $36,005.

