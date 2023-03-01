Company Directory
BCLC
BCLC Salaries

BCLC's salary ranges from $55,302 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $94,033 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BCLC. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $66.9K
Accountant
$59.1K
Financial Analyst
$55.3K

Human Resources
$62.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$70.2K
Product Manager
$94K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at BCLC is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $94,033. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCLC is $64,519.

