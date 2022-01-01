Company Directory
BCG Digital Ventures
BCG Digital Ventures Salaries

BCG Digital Ventures's salary ranges from $57,839 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Netherlands at the low-end to $327,256 for a Venture Capitalist in China at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BCG Digital Ventures. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Product Manager $125K
Senior Product Manager $189K
Lead Product Manager $223K
Software Engineer
Median $162K
Data Scientist
$159K

Human Resources
$134K
Management Consultant
$156K
Product Designer
$111K
Product Design Manager
$166K
Recruiter
$57.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
UX Researcher
$121K
Venture Capitalist
$327K
The highest paying role reported at BCG Digital Ventures is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $327,256. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCG Digital Ventures is $158,547.

