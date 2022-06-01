Company Directory
BCE
BCE Salaries

BCE's salary ranges from $38,868 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $125,819 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BCE. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
CP2 $73.2K
CP3 $94.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
CP2 $69.3K
CP3 $95.7K
Product Manager
CP2 $72.6K
CP3 $90.1K
CP4 $126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
Solution Architect
CP2 $82.2K
CP3 $104K

Data Architect

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $72.7K
Business Analyst
Median $59.3K
Sales
Median $38.9K
Data Analyst
Median $60.8K
Financial Analyst
Median $62.5K
Marketing
Median $60.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $108K
Product Designer
Median $54.9K
Technical Program Manager
Median $79.7K
Accountant
$69.2K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
$62.5K
Data Science Manager
$108K
Marketing Operations
$60.7K
Project Manager
$79.6K
Sales Enablement
$54.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BCE is Product Manager at the CP4 level with a yearly total compensation of $125,819. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCE is $72,645.

