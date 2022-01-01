Company Directory
BBVA USA
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BBVA USA Salaries

BBVA USA's salary ranges from $59,352 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Cyprus at the low-end to $177,383 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BBVA USA. Last updated: 9/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$162K
Human Resources
$59.4K
Software Engineer
$86K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Software Engineering Manager
$177K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BBVA USA is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,383. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BBVA USA is $123,776.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BBVA USA

Related Companies

  • First Command
  • Clarifai
  • Panorama Education
  • Gong
  • iManage
  • See all companies →

Other Resources