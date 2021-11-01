Company Directory
BBK Electronics
BBK Electronics Salaries

BBK Electronics's salary ranges from $49,757 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $233,171 for a Product Manager in United Arab Emirates at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BBK Electronics. Last updated: 9/5/2025

$160K

Graphic Designer
$96.7K
Marketing
$74.8K
Product Manager
$233K

Software Engineer
$49.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.6K
UX Researcher
$66.6K
FAQ

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ BBK Electronics คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $233,171 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ BBK Electronics คือ $79,175

