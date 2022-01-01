Company Directory
BBC
BBC Salaries

BBC's salary ranges from $23,231 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $137,102 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BBC. Last updated: 9/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $52.8K
Software Engineer $67.4K
Senior Software Engineer $80K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $134K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $137K

Accountant
$52.1K
Business Analyst
$89.4K
Data Analyst
$69K
Data Scientist
$82.9K
Human Resources
$66.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$64.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$70.2K
Product Designer
$23.2K
Solution Architect
$121K
UX Researcher
$62.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BBC is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $137,102. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BBC is $69,014.

