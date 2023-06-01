Company Directory
Bayview Asset Management
Bayview Asset Management Salaries

Bayview Asset Management's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $318,500 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bayview Asset Management. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Business Operations
$319K
Data Scientist
$146K
Financial Analyst
$209K

Product Designer
$144K
Software Engineer
$80.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bayview Asset Management is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $318,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bayview Asset Management is $145,725.

